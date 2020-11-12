Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

GNK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.90 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Noble Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.44.

NYSE GNK opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $288.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

