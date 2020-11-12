General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 29.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 218,932 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in General Electric by 15.2% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 31.0% in the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 35,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.04.

GE opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.