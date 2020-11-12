General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in General Motors were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 120,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 2.0% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 29.8% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 4.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 3.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $40.56 on Thursday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $41.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.39. The firm has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

