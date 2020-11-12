General Motors Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 113,787 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 90% compared to the typical volume of 59,887 call options.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $6,064,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 223,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 17,281 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 101,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of GM opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.39. The company has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $41.77.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

