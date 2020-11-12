Glacier Media Inc. (GVC.TO) (TSE:GVC) Shares Gap Up to $0.24

Shares of Glacier Media Inc. (GVC.TO) (TSE:GVC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.29. Glacier Media Inc. (GVC.TO) shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23.

Glacier Media Inc. (GVC.TO) (TSE:GVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$31.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Media Inc. (GVC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GVC)

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. The company publishes local daily and weekly newspapers, and related publications, as well as develops Websites and digital products in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, and the United States.

