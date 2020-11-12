Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glatfelter Corporation manufactures and sells engineered materials. Its operating segment consists Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products, packaging liners, gift wrap and other consumer product applications. Advanced Airlaid Materials segment supplies absorbent cellulose-based airlaid nonwoven material. Glatfelter Corporation, formerly known as Glatfelter Company, is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Glatfelter from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE:GLT opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Glatfelter has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $632.69 million, a PE ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Glatfelter will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Glatfelter by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 25,226 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

