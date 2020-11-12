Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

GLNCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Glencore from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Glencore from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19. Glencore has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.