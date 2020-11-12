Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) Shares Gap Down to $2.71

Shares of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.71, but opened at $2.50. Glory Star New Media Group shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 300 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSMG)

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited provides advertisement and content production services in China. It also engages in the mobile and online advertising, digital media, and entertainment businesses. In addition, the company offers CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform, which provides online store, live streaming, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

