GMS Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GMS)

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,388 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 14,630% compared to the typical volume of 23 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded GMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on GMS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.94. GMS has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $32.42.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. GMS had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $802.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GMS will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 233.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,982,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,487 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 452.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,999,000 after buying an additional 466,280 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 158.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 427,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after buying an additional 261,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 15.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,051,000 after buying an additional 171,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 267.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 160,832 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

