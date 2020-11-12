GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GP Strategies Corporation, whose operating subsidiary is General Physics Corporation, is a NYSE listed company. General Physics is a global provider of training and e-Learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services, improving the effectiveness of organizations by customizing solutions that enhance an organization’s people, processes or technology. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GPX. ValuEngine upgraded GP Strategies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on GP Strategies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on GP Strategies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on GP Strategies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GP Strategies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

NYSE GPX opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.00 million, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.54. GP Strategies has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPX. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in GP Strategies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in GP Strategies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in GP Strategies by 503.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its holdings in GP Strategies by 54.4% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in GP Strategies by 31.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

