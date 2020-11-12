Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 675,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $12,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of BAR opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $20.59.

