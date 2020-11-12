Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GECC. TheStreet raised Great Elm Capital from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Great Elm Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of GECC opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79. Great Elm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $62.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 163.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Great Elm Capital will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 34.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is 93.46%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital stock. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 327,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000. Great Elm Capital comprises approximately 1.8% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 3.26% of Great Elm Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

