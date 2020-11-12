Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 24,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $85.49 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $57.85 and a 12 month high of $107.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.92.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

