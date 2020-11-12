Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 22,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $58.84 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $59.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.72 and a 200-day moving average of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on YUMC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. CLSA assumed coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.81.

In related news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $305,375.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

