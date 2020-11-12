Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Green Brick Partners posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Green Brick Partners from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Green Brick Partners from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Green Brick Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $21.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 176.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth $130,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

