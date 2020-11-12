Guggenheim Downgrades Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) to Neutral

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

Shares of PDCO opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.15. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 3,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $78,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

