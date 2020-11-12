GWM Advisors LLC Has $612,000 Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 22.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 37.1% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 187.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 23,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $22.74 on Thursday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $989.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

