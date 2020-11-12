GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 578 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5,182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 16,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 16,378 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $139.51 on Thursday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $146.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.41.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

