GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DAL opened at $35.02 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $62.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $2,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,600 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

