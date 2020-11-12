GWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,563 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 431.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNAP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.50 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 67,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $1,447,575.07. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,549,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,203,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 88,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $1,898,754.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,450,354 shares in the company, valued at $52,486,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,527,678 shares of company stock worth $172,128,554.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average is $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The company had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

