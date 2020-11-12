GWM Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 16.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after buying an additional 21,806 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,449,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 432.6% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.15.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $118.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.56. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $130.98.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

