Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,808 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972,094 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $23,764,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 149,027 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth $4,201,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.2% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,294 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAL. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $9.50 to $13.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.24.

NYSE HAL opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.71. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

