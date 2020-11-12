Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,309,589 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 179,171 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.26% of Halliburton worth $27,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 63.6% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.24.

Shares of HAL opened at $14.18 on Thursday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

