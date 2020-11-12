Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stake Raised by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,294 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Halliburton by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,698,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,186,000 after acquiring an additional 280,426 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,095 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,930,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,190 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Halliburton from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Halliburton from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.24.

HAL opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

