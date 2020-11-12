Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HALLMARK FINANCIAL and its wholly owned subsidiaries engage in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. Their business primarily involves marketing, underwriting and premium financing of non-standard automobile insurance, as well as claims adjusting and other insurance related services. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $56.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.38. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 166,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 14,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 255.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 18,151 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

