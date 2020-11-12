Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) (ETR:HAB) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Commerzbank AG (CBK.F)

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) (ETR:HAB) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HAB. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) stock opened at €8.90 ($10.47) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of €8.48. Hamborner REIT AG has a 1-year low of €8.28 ($9.74) and a 1-year high of €9.55 ($11.24). The stock has a market capitalization of $709.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33.

About Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F)

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

