Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) (ETR:HAB) PT Set at €11.00 by Berenberg Bank

Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) (ETR:HAB) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on shares of Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of ETR:HAB opened at €8.90 ($10.47) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is €8.48. Hamborner REIT AG has a 12 month low of €8.28 ($9.74) and a 12 month high of €9.55 ($11.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.49 million and a P/E ratio of 36.56.

Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) Company Profile

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

