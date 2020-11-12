Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

HRGLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $35.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.29. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $55.67.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

