Harmony Gold Mining Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 26,233 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,020% compared to the average daily volume of 2,342 call options.

NYSE HMY opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.54. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $7.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Renaissance Capital cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

