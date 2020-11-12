Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 354 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 3,039.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total transaction of $565,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,450.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $163,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,636 shares of company stock worth $4,980,310. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNX. Raymond James increased their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.86.

SNX stock opened at $150.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.77. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

