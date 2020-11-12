Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 22.6% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 73.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at about $1,328,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDAY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ceridian HCM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.17.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $36,090,000.00. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 7,217,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $520,948,106.46. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,751,124 shares of company stock valued at $559,823,424. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $97.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.40 and a 200 day moving average of $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,212.65 and a beta of 1.45. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $98.53.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

