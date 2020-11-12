Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires New Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,137,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,504,000 after acquiring an additional 24,330 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,337,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,144,000 after acquiring an additional 693,682 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,193,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,427,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 977,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,458,000 after acquiring an additional 259,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,385,000 after acquiring an additional 99,207 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $998,703.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,617,552.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

NYSE NUE opened at $50.81 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

