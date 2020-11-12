Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys New Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $932,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Argus started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

NYSE CHD opened at $87.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.04. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.42.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.