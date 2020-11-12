Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys New Shares in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 806 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $508,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 17.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 200,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,101,000 after buying an additional 30,299 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth $1,059,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth $258,000.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

VRNS opened at $119.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.08 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.08 and a 200 day moving average of $103.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $138.75.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.80.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.52, for a total transaction of $115,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,031.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 4,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.62, for a total transaction of $573,376.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,195 shares of company stock valued at $9,524,851 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.