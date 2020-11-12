Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys Shares of 1,165 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after buying an additional 104,996 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AN. ValuEngine raised shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

AutoNation stock opened at $62.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average of $49.00. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $2,438,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,532,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $232,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $912,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,003 shares of company stock worth $6,664,617. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

