Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Mark J. Day sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.17, for a total transaction of $4,027,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,601,222.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.80, for a total transaction of $1,146,499.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,952.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,556 shares of company stock worth $8,324,715. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Colliers Secur. raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.73.

IRTC opened at $257.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.68 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.91 and its 200 day moving average is $168.37. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.24 and a 12-month high of $267.05.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

