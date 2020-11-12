Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 180.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 88.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 78,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 36,713 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the second quarter worth about $298,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 15.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,413 shares of company stock worth $1,055,825. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABM. Sidoti upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -433.29 and a beta of 1.28. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

