Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $1.25 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in The Home Depot by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $780,250,000 after buying an additional 1,577,704 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,716,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $379,444,000 after buying an additional 700,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,912,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,481,067,000 after buying an additional 607,918 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $277.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $298.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.13.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

