Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $63,000 Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 63.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 119.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 22,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $786,962.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,624.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen M. Mckinney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,458 shares of company stock worth $4,038,441. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KR stock opened at $32.09 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $37.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. ValuEngine cut The Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

