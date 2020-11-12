Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $85,000 Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 755.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 171.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth about $42,000. CX Institutional raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 382.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COO stock opened at $343.30 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.68 and a 52-week high of $371.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $341.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.07.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.70. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total transaction of $348,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $3,438,325. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.77.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

