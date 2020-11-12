Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $97,000 Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Trex were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 24.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 36.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 73.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 32.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Trex by 24.3% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX opened at $69.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.12 and a 200 day moving average of $67.48. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $81.23.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TREX. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.39.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $508,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.