Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALB opened at $118.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $120.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.23.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Albemarle’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.21.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $5,901,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,313,791.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

