Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $64,000 in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 822 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $732,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 63.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after buying an additional 324,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 40.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,799,000 after buying an additional 910,905 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at $7,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $603,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,206.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,345,018.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,077,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,190,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,214,651 shares of company stock valued at $528,342,321. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.66. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5,394.61 and a beta of 1.75. Sunrun Inc has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $82.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

