Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $68,000 in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $47,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 615.8% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $127,000.

In related news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $262,626.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $991,488.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,164.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,936 shares of company stock worth $8,843,510 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $120.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 2.18. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $122.51.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.71.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

