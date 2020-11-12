Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New $69,000 Investment in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXG. Venrock Management VI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth $834,562,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,188,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 363.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,048,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,168 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,367,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.70.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 955,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,934,919.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 21,062 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total value of $2,872,435.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,085.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,430 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,390.

TXG stock opened at $136.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.12. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $166.31.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

