Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New $73,000 Investment in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,893.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,827.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,819.19. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,031.39 and a 12-month high of $2,044.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 44.22 EPS for the current year.

CABO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,849.14.

In related news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,701.22, for a total transaction of $546,091.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,385.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,793.40, for a total transaction of $541,606.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,743.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 957 shares of company stock worth $1,706,667. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.