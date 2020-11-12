Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New $80,000 Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,423,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,245,288,000 after purchasing an additional 561,974 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Celanese by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,754,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,822,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,533,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,158,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 614,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,019,000 after buying an additional 24,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $87,502.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,184.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.40.

NYSE CE opened at $128.20 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $133.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 26th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 78.07%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

