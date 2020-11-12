Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New $88,000 Investment in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000.

CZR opened at $58.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day moving average of $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.22. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CZR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.54.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

