Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New Investment in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in American Finance Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in American Finance Trust by 16.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in American Finance Trust by 7.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in American Finance Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 170,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in American Finance Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFIN stock opened at $7.42 on Thursday. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $804.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.19.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.32). American Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. Equities analysts predict that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AFIN shares. BidaskClub upgraded American Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on American Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

