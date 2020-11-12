Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,109 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 13.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 5.8% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.97 per share, for a total transaction of $174,895.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 274,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,706,171.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.99 and its 200 day moving average is $44.67. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $58.14.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $714.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.80 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. FIX restated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.